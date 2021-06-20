CHICAGO (CBS) — The Humboldt Park community on Chicago’s West Side has seen a rash of shootings this weekend, which altogether had left two people dead and 10 injured as of early Sunday evening.

In the first deadly incident, a man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Division Street near Kedzie Avenue. The man, 24, and the woman, 25, were attacked by two to three assailants, police said.

The assailants took out handguns and began shooting at the man and woman. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the neck taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was driving a Jeep in the 3100 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone in another vehicle pulled up alongside the Jeep and shot him in the head. Another man drove the victim to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

In a notable non-fatal incident at 12:56 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was shot after a minor traffic accident in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue, and a 33-year-old man who was believed to be a passerby was also wounded. The woman was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, while the man was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

In other incidents in Humboldt Park since 5 p.m. Friday:

At 12:45 a.m. Saturday, two men, ages 26 and 33, were walking on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Whipple Street when several people in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck them both. The younger man was shot in the left arm, the older man in the left leg. Both were driven by a friend to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where they were in fair condition.

At 6:11 p.m. Saturday, a woman was walking outside in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, on the cusp of Humboldt Park and Logan Square, when she heard several shots fired and felt pain. She was shot once in the mid-back and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized. She was unable to provide further details to police.

In a second incident also in the 3300 block of West North Avenue at 7:58 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man was standing in a parking lot when a fight broke out. The man started to leave, but then he heard several shots and felt pain. He suffered a graze wound to the leg and was listed in good condition at Humboldt Park Health.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 1100 block of North California Avenue when he heard several shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the rear of the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.

At 2:59 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was standing in a parking lot in the 1100 block of North Kedzie Avenue when shots were fired. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

At 11:58 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was in a quarrel in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when a group of men followed him. One of them took out a gun and shot him and he suffered a graze would to the left shoulder.