Flash Flood Warnings For Parts Of Chicago Area Following Earlier Tornado Warnings
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe weather swept into the Chicago area on Saturday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and tornado warnings right to the center of the city.

1:01 p.m.: Video shows rain coming down in buckets at Artesian and Wabansia avenues in Bucktown.

12:34 p.m.: The drenching rain from the storms brought street flooding to Bucktown early Saturday afternoon.

Bucktown Street Flood

(Credit: Tiffani Lupenski/CBS 2)

12:33 p.m.: CBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has pinpointed another storm of interest in the south suburbs near Harvey.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Will County, southeastern Cook County, and northwestern Lake County, Indiana.

12:31 p.m.: A flash flood warning has also been issued for parts of the eastern Cook, central DuPage, and northwest Will County until 6:15 p.m.

12:11 a.m.: Emergency warning sirens were heard in Grant Park amid the tornado warning.

11:49 a.m.: A tornado warning was issued for parts of the City of Chicago until 12:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported that at 11:49 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over East Garfield Park and West Town.

The system moved northeast toward Lakeview, Uptown and Edgewater. The NWS reported the rotation moved out over the northern part of the Loop area.

A separate tornado warning was issued for southwest Will County just to the south and east of Joliet until noon, and a third was issued for southern Grundy County and Livingston County until 12:30 p.m.

Ellis reported the Grundy County storm system had the most severe rotation and was the most dangerous of the systems.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff