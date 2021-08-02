CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 55 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, and seven of them were killed.

At least two of the surviving victims were under 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. A man of an unknown age was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday night, three people were shot in West Pullman, and one of them was killed. At 10:15 p.m., the three victims were standing near several people who were having a quarrel in the 11600 block of South Peoria Street and all were shot.

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the face and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the hand and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized. A 31-year-old man was shot once in the chest and was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting in South Shore at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was outside when someone shot him multiple times in the chest and abdomen, and he was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center.

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park at 2:56 a.m. Sunday. The two men – ages 30 and 36 – were outside in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they heard several shots and felt pain.

Both victims self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead. The older man was shot once in the chest and was in serious condition.

At 10:49 p.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was in his home in the 12100 block of South LaSalle Street in West Pullman when someone threw a brick through his frond window. When the man heard the noise and came outside to see what happened, a gunman shot him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 34-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the West Town neighborhood early Monday morning. Police said officers responding to a call of a person shot on the 1400 block of West Division Street at 2:35 a.m. Monday found the man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also early Monday, a man with gunshot wounds died after his car crashed into a house in the Golden Gate neighborhood. Police responded to a car crash at a home in the 13100 Block of South Eberhart Avenue around 4:15 a.m., and found an unresponsive 46-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his torso, inside the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Early Saturday morning, a mass shooting left four people wounded in the middle of Jackson Park when someone fired shots into a crowd. The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Hayes Drive.

Each victim was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center. An unidentified man was shot in the right leg and listed in serious condition. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the face and listed in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm and listed in fair condition. And a 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and listed in fair condition.

Also early Saturday morning, three people were critically wounded in a shooting in the North Austin neighborhood. Police say the victims were standing outside near Potomac and Massasoit avenues just before 4 a.m. when a man walked up to them and started shooting.

A 30-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. And a 56-year-old woman was shot in the back and also taken to Loyola University Medical Center.

Three people were also shot at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue in The Island section of South Austin. Two men and a woman were standing on a porch when two men came up from the sidewalk and shot them all.

The woman, 49, was shot once in the arm and was in good condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The men, 39 and 35, were each shot once in the leg and were taken to Loretto and Mount Sinai hospitals.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: