CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 55 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, and seven of them were killed.
At least two of the surviving victims were under 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. A man of an unknown age was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead, police said.
On Saturday night, three people were shot in West Pullman, and one of them was killed. At 10:15 p.m., the three victims were standing near several people who were having a quarrel in the 11600 block of South Peoria Street and all were shot.
A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the face and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the hand and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized. A 31-year-old man was shot once in the chest and was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting in South Shore at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was outside when someone shot him multiple times in the chest and abdomen, and he was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center.
One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park at 2:56 a.m. Sunday. The two men – ages 30 and 36 – were outside in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they heard several shots and felt pain.
Both victims self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead. The older man was shot once in the chest and was in serious condition.
At 10:49 p.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was in his home in the 12100 block of South LaSalle Street in West Pullman when someone threw a brick through his frond window. When the man heard the noise and came outside to see what happened, a gunman shot him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
A 34-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the West Town neighborhood early Monday morning. Police said officers responding to a call of a person shot on the 1400 block of West Division Street at 2:35 a.m. Monday found the man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also early Monday, a man with gunshot wounds died after his car crashed into a house in the Golden Gate neighborhood.
Police responded to a car crash at a home in the 13100 Block of South Eberhart Avenue around 4:15 a.m., and found an unresponsive 46-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his torso, inside the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Early Saturday morning, a mass shooting left four people wounded in the middle of Jackson Park when someone fired shots into a crowd. The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Hayes Drive.
Each victim was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center. An unidentified man was shot in the right leg and listed in serious condition. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the face and listed in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm and listed in fair condition. And a 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and listed in fair condition.
Also early Saturday morning, three people were critically wounded in a shooting in the North Austin neighborhood. Police say the victims were standing outside near Potomac and Massasoit avenues just before 4 a.m. when a man walked up to them and started shooting.
A 30-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. And a 56-year-old woman was shot in the back and also taken to Loyola University Medical Center.
Three people were also shot at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue in The Island section of South Austin. Two men and a woman were standing on a porch when two men came up from the sidewalk and shot them all.
The woman, 49, was shot once in the arm and was in good condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The men, 39 and 35, were each shot once in the leg and were taken to Loretto and Mount Sinai hospitals.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 5:46 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was driving in the 0-99 block of West Pershing Road in Bronzeville when a passenger from a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle shot him in the leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 7:18 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of East 113th Street in Roseland when he was shot in the back. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 9:25 p.m. Friday, 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Wood Street in West Englewood when he was shot in the shoulder. He drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- At 10:36 p.m. Friday, 30-year-old man driving south in the 3500 block of South Western Avenue in McKinley Park when he heard shots and felt pain. He drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in fair condition.
- At 12:17 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Kildare Avenue in Lawndale with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the left hand and groin.
- At 1:08 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was standing with a group of people on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street in East Garfield Park when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the right arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 1:58 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man driving in the 200 block of West 119th Street in West Pullman when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots. The victim drove himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in fair condition with a graze wound to the abdomen.
- At 2:28 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 500 block of West Oak Street in the Cabrini-Green area. He was driven to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
- At 4:10 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was walking to his car in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Calumet Heights when he was shot in the thigh. He first self-transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center, and then self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. His condition was not specified.
- At 4:15 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 3600 block of North California Avenue in Irving Park when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The victim was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 4:37 a.m. Saturday, a 50-year-old man was in a moving vehicle in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place in Little Village when someone fired shots. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.
- At 4:58 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was approached by a man he knew in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue near the Stevenson Expressway, and that man took out a gun and shot him. The victim was shot in the hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The gunman was taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday afternoon.
- At 6:27 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was near an alley in the 1700 block of North Parkside Avenue in North Austin when he was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition..
- At 7:20 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was outside his apartment in the 6100 block of South Justine Street in Englewood when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center.
- At 10:46 a.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was inside of a home in the 0-99 block of West 109th Street in Roseland when a man came up, took out a gun, and demanded his belongings. The gunman then shot the boy in the hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
- At 6:31 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens development when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the thigh and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 6:41 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was in an alley behind the 2300 block of East 91st Street in Calumet Heights when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 8:28 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was standing outside in an alley in the 500 block of East 41st Street in Bronzeville when someone went by in a dark-colored vehicle and shot him. The victim was shot once in the hand and was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized.
- At 8:47 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was in a stairwell in a building in the 500 block of North Pine Avenue in South Austin when a man shot him. He was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 9:17 p.m. Saturday, a man and woman, both 28, were standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West Gladys Avenue in East Garfield Park when someone in a red sedan shot them both. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with gunshot wounds to the body and the woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left leg and abdomen. Both were in critical condition.
- At 9:23 p.m. Saturday, two men – ages 35 and 36 – were standing on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Parkway Gardens area when a man came up and shot them both. The younger man was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, while the older man was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right buttocks.
- At 12:24 a.m. Sunday, a 52-year-old man was standing outside in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue in Jeffery Manor when a dark-colored vehicle went by and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, and his condition was stabilized.
- At 3:38 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 20 and 29 – were shot after entering their vehicle in the 900 block of South Karlov Avenue in Lawndale. The older man was shot twice in the shoulder and the younger man was shot once each in the ankle and arm. Both victims self-transported to Rush University Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, and they were then relocated to Stroger Hospital of Cook County by ambulance.
- At 3:48 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Calumet Heights when he heard several shots and felt pain. The victim was taken by the man driving the car to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he his condition was stabilized with one gunshot to the torso. The victim believed the person shooting was in a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.
- At 3:57 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old woman was outside in the 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard in West Garfield Park when she heard several shots and felt pain. She was shot in the knee and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was shot and wounded in Senka Park in the 5600 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Gage Park, just yards from a park full of children. Someone came up and shot him in the abdomen, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 7 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was walking on the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood, when he heard several shots and felt pain. He took himself to Insight Hospital & Medical Center (formerly Mercy Hospital & Medical Center), where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the ankle.
- At 8:55 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue in Rogers Park when a woman walked up to the car and shot her. The gunwoman then ran to a white Jeep and fled. The victim self-transported to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston with a gunshot wound to the hand and was in good condition.
- At 9:41 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was outside with several family members in the 4800 block of West Nelson Street in Belmont Cragin when a man came up with a gun and asked him if there was a problem. The victim reached for the gun and began struggling with the gunman, who fired on round that struck the victim in the arm and excited. The bullet also struck the gunman in the jaw. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, while the gunman was taken into custody and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
- At 2:56 a.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was outside on the 2700 block of East 76th Street in South Shore, when he was shot several times. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower back and a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was stabilized.
- At 4:20 a.m. Monday, a 21-year-old woman was walking outside on the 4200 block of West Van Buren Street in West Garfield Park, when she heard several shots and felt pain. She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.