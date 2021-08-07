CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 20 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and two of the victims have died.
At least three of the victims are under age 18, including two boys who were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park.
Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in. The boys were in the back seat.
They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized. The 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition.
A few hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot during a funeral in West Garfield Park.
Police said the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park.
The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the victim was in the front passenger seat of a car headed west on the 3400 block of West Division Street, when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The man was shot in the face, and the driver took him to Humboldt Park Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said the victim was shot in the chest while in the hallway of his apartment complex in the 1700 block of East 67th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 5:40 p.m. Friday, two men were driving in the 4100 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park, when they heard gunshots from an unknown direction. A 30-year-old man was shot in the hand and shoulder, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victims drove to Loretto Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
- At 7:33 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old woman was driving north in the 2500 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood, when she noticed two men following her in a black Acura. The woman tried to make a u-turn, but one of the men shot her in the right hand. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 11:26 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was getting out of a car in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in South Austin, when he heard several shots and felt pain. The victim was taken to West Suburban Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was stabilized.
- At 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street in Lawndale, when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw and mouth, and the driver took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
- At 12:48 a.m. Saturday, three women were driving west in the 200 block of West 105th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood, when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, a 23-year-old woman was shot in both ankles, and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg. They drove to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.
- At 2:36 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 1000 block of West 14th Street in University Village, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.
- At 2:36 a.m. Saturday, two men were in a vehicle in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, when someone in a red sedan shot them. A 38-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the pelvic area, and a 39-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the body. Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were walking in the 11500 block of South Eggleston Avenue in West Pullman, when they heard several shots fired. Both victims were shot in the buttocks, and were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.
- At 8:24 a.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old woman was found on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, with a gunshot wound to the left arm. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.