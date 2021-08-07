CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 20 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and two of the victims have died.

At least three of the victims are under age 18, including two boys who were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park.

Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in. The boys were in the back seat.

They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized. The 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition.

A few hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot during a funeral in West Garfield Park.

Police said the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park.

The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim was in the front passenger seat of a car headed west on the 3400 block of West Division Street, when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The man was shot in the face, and the driver took him to Humboldt Park Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest while in the hallway of his apartment complex in the 1700 block of East 67th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: