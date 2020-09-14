CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 53 people were shot, 10 of them fatally, this weekend across Chicago, including one deadly shooting at a party in the South Austin neighborhood and another on a porch in Englewood.
A man also was stabbed to death late Sunday night in Greater Grand Crossing.
The Englewood shooting happened at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of South Bishop Street, police said. The victims were on a porch on the block when a vehicle passed by and two assailants got out and opened fire striking them all.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 60-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the lower back and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the right hand and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
The most recent fatal shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the Uptown neighborhood. Police said 1 27-year-old man was getting into the passenger’s side of a car, when someone inside a dark vehicle opened fire, shooting him in the neck, chest, and abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Late Sunday night in Greater Grand Crossing, a woman stabbed her 42-year-old boyfriend in the neck during an argument at a home on the 7400 block of South Evans Avenue. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, and was pronounced dead. The girlfriend was taken into custody, and charges were pending Monday morning.
In West Rogers Park, a Sunday morning shooting left a woman with a graze wound to the head, and left a firehouse and several other buildings riddled with bullets.
Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 6200 block of North California Avenue for a report that several buildings had been struck by bullets. Among the buildings that was struck was the Chicago Fire Department firehouse at 6239 N. California Ave.
No one at the firehouse was injured, but a 27-year-old woman drove herself to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a graze wound to the head, police said. She told police she was in a vehicle on the block when someone began shooting.
Multiple people were injured in a shooting shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said three men were standing in the 1800 block of South Pulaski Road, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.
A 26-year-old man was shot four times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound, and refused medical attention.
Among fatal shootings earlier in the weekend, a man was shot dead at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. The 27-year-old man was discovered unresponsive outside with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There were no witnesses to the shooting, and further details were not known Sunday afternoon.
There were six deadly shootings on Saturday.
At 11:07 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of North Pine Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, where they found a 33-year-old woman unresponsive to the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her head. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said there were no witnesses.
At 11:05 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10600 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the East Side neighborhood and found two men with gunshots in front of a home. A 43-year-old man had been shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, while a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
An unidentified man was taken to Area Two police headquarters for further investigation after detectives saw him walking away from the victims right after the shooting, police said.
At 2:04 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving in the 2300 block of West 63rd Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when a man in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up beside him and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Around 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old man was shot in the back on the 700 block of North Morgan Street in the River West neighborhood. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and later was pronounced dead.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, a quarrel broke out at a party on the 100 block of North Pine Avenue in South Austin, police said. Someone at the party pulled out a handgun and started shooting, wounding five people. Another person at the party returned fire, shooting the gunman in the abdomen.
Police said a 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm, and also was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Three others who were wounded – a 38-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, and a male who was shot in the thigh – were in good condition at various hospitals.
The gunman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Shortly after midnight, police responded to a call of a person shot on the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood. Officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In other shootings since Friday evening:
- At 8:11 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was standing in Harrison Park in the 1800 block of West 18th Street in Pilsen when a man fired shots. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. Another man suffered a graze wound to the back, but refused medical attention and would not cooperate with officers.
- At 8:06 p.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man was walking through vacant lots in the 700 block of North Drake Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
- A man was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center Sunday evening for a gunshot wound to the face he suffered in the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue in South Shore at 8:04 p.m. He was listed in serious condition and was not able to give details about what happened.
- At 7:56 p.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old woman was shot in the arm in the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive in Douglas Park. She was in the park when she heard shots and tried to flee on a motorcycle, but then discovered that she had been shot in the right arm. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 5:25 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue in Little Village. He self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition.
- At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hand in the 1400 block of South Canal Street in the Maxwell Street area, when an assailant fired through the victim’s windshield. The victim said a quarrel led the assailant to open fire. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
- In the 4200 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood, a 37-year-old woman was outside at a gathering at 1:49 a.m. Sunday when someone fired shots and struck her in the chest and arm. She was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in fair condition. Police believe she may not have been the intended target.
- At 1:22 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of South May Street in the Pilsen neighborhood when he was shot in the groin, police said. He was driven by an unknown person to Rush University Medical Center and was transferred later to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was in critical condition.
- At 12:55 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 11500 block of South Prairie Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood and found two people shot. A 29-year-old man was outside and was shot in the arm, while a 21-year-old woman who was inside was shot in the foot. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Roseland Community Hospital, respectively, and were both in good condition. A red car was seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting, police said.
- Two people were traveling in a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood at 11:42 p.m. Saturday when a man in a black sedan fired shots and struck them both. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the arm while his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was shot in the face and leg. They self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital where they were in good and fair condition, respectively.
- At 11 p.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was shot and wounded in the 5500 block of West Iowa Street in the South Austin neighborhood. He told police he was outside when he heard shots and felt pain and found he had been shot in the leg. The man told police he did not see the assailant or assailants and did not know where the shots came from. He self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in good condition.
- At 11 p.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was shot and wounded in the 5500 block of West Iowa Street in the South Austin neighborhood. He told police he was outside when he heard shots and felt pain and found he had been shot in the leg. The man told police he did not see the assailant or assailants and did not know where the shots came from. He self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in good condition.
- At 9:25 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded in the 2300 block of North Pulaski Road in the Hermosa neighborhood. Police said she was driving when someone in a gray four-door sedan pulled up alongside her vehicle, flashed gang signs, and fired shots, striking her in the shoulder. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.
- Two men, ages 27 and 28, were shot on the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition; the younger man took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- A 33-year-old man was driving on the 4900 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Albany Park around 2:35 a.m. Saturday, when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The man suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, and refused medical attention at the scene.
- At about the same time, a 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in a car driving on the 2200 block of West 33rd</Street in McKinley Park was shot in the lower back when someone in a passing SUV opened fire. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 3:19 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 6300 block of South Marshfield Avenue in West Englewood. Police found a male who had been shot in the ankle and thigh. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, but refused to answer police’s questions about the shooting.
- Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, a group of people were standing in a park on the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue on the Near West Side, when someone started shooting. A 26-year-old man was shot in the calf and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said the victims would not give any details about the shooting.
- Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was standing in the lobby of an apartment complex on the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood, when someone shot him in the chest. Police said he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 11 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle driving on the 6400 block of South King Drive in the Woodlawn neighborhood, when she heard gunfire, and realized she’d been shot in the left buttock. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 6 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen on the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Lawndale. Police said he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 6:40 p.m., a 38-year-old man was in a vehicle on the 1000 block of West Argyle Street in Uptown, when someone shot him in the head. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.