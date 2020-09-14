CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 53 people were shot, 10 of them fatally, this weekend across Chicago, including one deadly shooting at a party in the South Austin neighborhood and another on a porch in Englewood.

A man also was stabbed to death late Sunday night in Greater Grand Crossing.

The Englewood shooting happened at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of South Bishop Street, police said. The victims were on a porch on the block when a vehicle passed by and two assailants got out and opened fire striking them all.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 60-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the lower back and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the right hand and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The most recent fatal shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the Uptown neighborhood. Police said 1 27-year-old man was getting into the passenger’s side of a car, when someone inside a dark vehicle opened fire, shooting him in the neck, chest, and abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Sunday night in Greater Grand Crossing, a woman stabbed her 42-year-old boyfriend in the neck during an argument at a home on the 7400 block of South Evans Avenue. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, and was pronounced dead. The girlfriend was taken into custody, and charges were pending Monday morning.

In West Rogers Park, a Sunday morning shooting left a woman with a graze wound to the head, and left a firehouse and several other buildings riddled with bullets.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 6200 block of North California Avenue for a report that several buildings had been struck by bullets. Among the buildings that was struck was the Chicago Fire Department firehouse at 6239 N. California Ave.

No one at the firehouse was injured, but a 27-year-old woman drove herself to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a graze wound to the head, police said. She told police she was in a vehicle on the block when someone began shooting.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said three men were standing in the 1800 block of South Pulaski Road, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

A 26-year-old man was shot four times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound, and refused medical attention.

Among fatal shootings earlier in the weekend, a man was shot dead at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. The 27-year-old man was discovered unresponsive outside with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, and further details were not known Sunday afternoon.

There were six deadly shootings on Saturday.

At 11:07 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of North Pine Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, where they found a 33-year-old woman unresponsive to the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her head. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said there were no witnesses.

At 11:05 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10600 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the East Side neighborhood and found two men with gunshots in front of a home. A 43-year-old man had been shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, while a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

An unidentified man was taken to Area Two police headquarters for further investigation after detectives saw him walking away from the victims right after the shooting, police said.

At 2:04 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving in the 2300 block of West 63rd Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when a man in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up beside him and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Around 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old man was shot in the back on the 700 block of North Morgan Street in the River West neighborhood. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and later was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, a quarrel broke out at a party on the 100 block of North Pine Avenue in South Austin, police said. Someone at the party pulled out a handgun and started shooting, wounding five people. Another person at the party returned fire, shooting the gunman in the abdomen.

Police said a 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm, and also was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Three others who were wounded – a 38-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, and a male who was shot in the thigh – were in good condition at various hospitals.

The gunman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a call of a person shot on the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood. Officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In other shootings since Friday evening: