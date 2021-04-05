CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 34 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Monday morning, and eight had been killed.
The first fatal shooting happened at 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West 108th Street in Roseland. A 31-year-old man was having a quarrel outside with two other people, and one of them shot him 14 times in the upper body. He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.
A 45-year-old man tried to intervene in the fight and got shot twice in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.
At 12:15 p.m., a 28-year-old man was found sitting unresponsive in the front passenger seat of a white GMC Envoy in the 3600 block of West 32nd Street in Little Village. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was later pronounced dead, police said.
The victim’s vehicle’s rear window was damaged from gunfire. Detectives were investigating the man’s death as a homicide.
At 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 38-year-old man was driving south on LaSalle Street south of 115th Street when he stopped in the middle of the street and had a brief conversation with a man who came up to his driver’s side window, police said.
That man then took out a gun and shot him, police said. The victim was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 4:28 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot dead on the city’s Far Northwest Side.
The 28-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 3500 block of North Austin Avenue – on the cusp of the Portage Park and Dunning communities, when he got into a fight with someone. The other person took out a gun and shot the man, striking him in the chest, police said.
The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.
At 6:14 p.m. Sunday, a man was found shot to death in the Brainerd neighborhood. Police found a 25-year-old man in the backyard of a home in the 9300 block of South Throop Street with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
At 7:54 p.m. Sunday, one man was killed and one was wounded in a shooting in the park of Humboldt Park. The men, ages 19 and 20, were in a vehicle traveling north in the 1400 block of North Humboldt Drive when two men came up from the rear on orange dirt bikes and began shooting at them upon passing their driver’s side door.
The 19-year-old man was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
The 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and was shot three times in the upper back, and was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in critical condition.
Several other shootings left the victims in critical condition.
At 10:03 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man found his way to Roseland Community Hospital after being shot in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood. The man was reported in critical condition, and was uncooperative with police about details regarding who shot him.
At 5:17 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 5000 block of West Deming Place in the Belmont Cragin community. He was fired upon by an unknown shooter and was taken to Advocate Illnois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
At 7:25 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was standing in an alley behind the 2000 block of West Maypole Avenue on the Near West Side, when another man came up and shot him. The victim was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
A man was shot Saturday morning on the Kennedy Expressway southbound near Belmont Avenue. Illinois State Police said shortly after 6:30 a.m. they responded to the scene of the reported shooting and found the 48-year-old driver alone in a vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A man was also shot this weekend on the Eisenhower Expressway near the Kostner Avenue exit on the city’s West Side. Illinois State Police said the 34-year-old driver from west suburban Westchester was headed east on the Eisenhower around 3 a.m., when someone in another car opened fire and wounded him.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and a passenger with him was not hurt. The Eisenhower was closed near the scene for about three hours as troopers searched for clues. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday afternoon.
Two people were shot this weekend in separate incidents on Lower Wacker Drive downtown. In the first incident at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was traveling as a passenger in a car at an unspecified location on Lower Wacker Drive, when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man was shot once in the right knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.
At 7:10 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was driving in the 0-99 block of North Lower Wacker Drive with his girlfriend as several unknown vehicles followed them. People inside one of the vehicles shot at the victim’s car and struck him in the neck. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning on the Near West Side. At 6:21 a.m., the 22-year-old security guard was reporting to work in the 100 block of South Western Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and several people came up and tried to rob him, police said.
The assailants shot the security guard in the right thigh and lower right leg. The security guard returned fire, but the suspects fled.
The security guard was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. An armed robbery had also happened nearby moments earlier, but it was not immediately clear whether the same assailants were involved.
Police believe the suspects in a subsequent shooting in the 300 block of South Karlov Avenue in West Garfield Park may have been related to the shooting of the security guard.
At 6:28 a.m., a 43-year-old man was walking with a friend from the Pulaski Blue Line stop in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway when they were approached by two men in vehicle. The men tried to rob the victim and his friend, but the victim and his friend ran off in different directions.
The suspects chased the victim and shot him in the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at an area hospital.
In other incidents beginning at 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 7:45 p.m. Friday, a 54-year-old man was standing near a residence in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue in the North Austin community when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.
- At 12:20 am. Saturday, a 57-year-old man was standing outside in the 6900 block of South State Street in the Park Manor neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 1:20 am. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was trying to fill his car with gas at a gas station in the 7700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood, when a green sport-utility vehicle pulled up and the people inside started shouting gang slogans and began shooting. The man was shot once in the hand and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 1:59 am. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was standing next to his car in the street in the 7200 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park, when a man drove by in a silver sedan and shot him. The victim was shot in the foot and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
- At 2:43 am. Saturday, a 39-year-old woman was walking in an alley in the 4500 block of West Madison Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when a man came up and shot her. The woman was shot once in the thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 2:59 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Auburn Park neighborhood when a blue vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 0-99 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the jaw and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 4:55 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 5700 block of South May Street in Englewood. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 5:40 p.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was in a quarrel with someone he knew in the 400 block of West 61st Street in Englewood and the assailant pistol-whipped him. The handgun went off and the victim was grazed in the forehead, police said. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:35 p.m., a man of an unspecified age was driving in the 7000 block of South Dorchester Avenue in South Shore when a dark-colored Jeep approached and two men got out and shot him. Hospital and condition information were not immediately learned.
- At 8 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at 60th Street and Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
- At 8:08 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 6000 block of South Michigan Avenue in Washington Park when she heard several shots and felt pain. She was taken to the U of C Medical Center in an unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
- At 12:51 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving east in the 200 block of West 37th Street in the Wentworth Gardens development when a bullet came through his rear window and struck him in the right arm. He was taken to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in good condition.
- At 12:52 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was shot in the knee in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue in South Shore. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 9:55 p.m. Sunday, two men were standing outside in the 7900 block of South Aberdeen Street in Auburn Gresham when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The 36-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and once in the arm, and the 38-year-old man was shot once in the arm and once in the thigh. Both were taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 9:55 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old woman was standing outside in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street in the South Austin neighborhood when she heard several shots fired and felt pain. She was shot once in the arm and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
Also this weekend, two people were stabbed in a knife fight on a Red Line train on the cusp of Lakeview and Uptown Saturday morning.
The train was at the Sheridan stop near Sheridan and Irving Park roads when the fight broke out around 11 a.m. Saturday. Both suffered lacerations and were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.
In another incident this weekend, a would-be robber also accidentally shot himself in the South Loop. At 1:33 a.m. Sunday, the 26-year-old suspect was trying tor rob someone in the 1100 block of South State Street, and he ended up shooting himself in the leg during a fight.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
