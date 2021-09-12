CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 48 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, and six of them have died.

Eight of the victims so far have been children under age 18, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood.

According to police, the boy was found unresponsive by a witness in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The boy had been shot once in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Kaden Ingram.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody. No charges have been announced.

Police said this appears to be a “domestic-related incident.” CBS 2 is working to determine how or if the woman is related to the boy.

On Saturday night, a mass shooting in West Pullman left a woman dead and five others injured – including a 15-year-old girl.

A group of people were outside heading to their vehicles at about 9:39 p.m. in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when a person inside a vehicle fired multiple rounds. A 42-year-old woman was shot twice in twice in the arm and once in the armpit and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the face and is in critical condition and a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach and is in fair condition. Both are being treated at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 31-year-old man took himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with graze wounds to his head and is in fair condition.

A girl, 15, was shot in the arm and was listed in fair condition at the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital and a 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Earlier, one man was killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Police said, shortly before 5 p.m., the victims were standing in the 900 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove by and started shooting.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to U of C Medical Center in good condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to Christ in good condition.

The weekend’s first homicide happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a male of unknown age was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the hand and torso, and was pronounced dead.

Around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot with a group of people in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue in West Chatham, when someone shot her in the head. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

At 4:16 a.m. Sunday, man was found dead and a woman was wounded after a shooting in North Lawndale. A 42-year-old woman was standing outside in the 2700 block of West Flournoy at about 4:16 a.m. when she heard gunshots in the area and was shot in the left knee, police said. She took herself to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was stabilized.

A 54-year-old man was discovered by police in a nearby car with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: