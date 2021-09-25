CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 17 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, including a police officer who was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Three of the victims of this weekend’s gun violence have died.
Officers responded to shots fired in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard at about 10:51 p.m. Friday, and found an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy on the ground, according to Chicago police.READ MORE: Police Officer Responding To Shooting, Struck By Bullet Fired By 15-Year-Old Gunshot Victim
Sources said a female officer was walking up to the teen when he shot her. The bullet went through her legs, and she drove herself to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
On the police scanner, the officer told a dispatcher: “I’m taking myself to the hospital. I’m taking myself. U of C [University of Chicago Hospital] U of C! I’m taking myself to the hospital.”
After she arrived at the hospital, the officer told a dispatcher: “I just want to say thank you to everybody who responded. I will be back soon. Have a good night, and you all be safe.”
The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound in the torso, and was listed in fair condition. The 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.
The man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Teens Take To The Waves In Lake Michigan To Learn New Type Of Sailing
At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 10200 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Deering neighborhood, when someone in a vehicle pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and back.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Meantime, Friday night, a 37-year-old man was shot during an argument on a CTA bus in the Irving Park neighborhood.
Police said two men got into an argument on a CTA bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue around 7:50 p.m., when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the hip and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
In other shootings since 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said:MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Quiet Pattern, With A Slow Warm Up
- At 9:13 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was outside in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore, when he heard shots, and realized he’d been shot behind the ear. A relative took him to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was in good condition.
- At 9:45 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of West 51st Place in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him in the wrist. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 10:43 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was riding an electric scooter in the 4000 block of West 25th Street in Little Village, when someone shot him in the knee. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 11:58 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was driving south in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him multiple times. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was in the 2800 block of West Polk Street in Lawndale, when several gunmen started shooting at him. He was struck in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was driving in the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the cusp of Englewood and Back of the Yards, when someone shot her in the ankle. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.
- At 1:16 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was riding in the back seat of a car in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him in the heel. The driver took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2:16 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone in another vehicle pulled up and fired four shots. The victim was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 8:50 a.m. Saturday, a male whose age is unknown was shot in the head in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 9:01 a.m. Saturday, two men were walking on opposite sides of the street in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in East Garfield Park, when two people began shooting from a passing vehicle. A 33-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left calf, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where his condition was stabilized.