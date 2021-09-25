CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 17 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, including a police officer who was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Three of the victims of this weekend’s gun violence have died.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard at about 10:51 p.m. Friday, and found an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy on the ground, according to Chicago police.

Sources said a female officer was walking up to the teen when he shot her. The bullet went through her legs, and she drove herself to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

On the police scanner, the officer told a dispatcher: “I’m taking myself to the hospital. I’m taking myself. U of C [University of Chicago Hospital] U of C! I’m taking myself to the hospital.”

After she arrived at the hospital, the officer told a dispatcher: “I just want to say thank you to everybody who responded. I will be back soon. Have a good night, and you all be safe.”

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound in the torso, and was listed in fair condition. The 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

The man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 10200 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Deering neighborhood, when someone in a vehicle pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and back.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Meantime, Friday night, a 37-year-old man was shot during an argument on a CTA bus in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said two men got into an argument on a CTA bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue around 7:50 p.m., when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the hip and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

In other shootings since 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said: