CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 67 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, including a police officer who was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Nine of the victims of this weekend’s gun violence have died.
Police said the officer was shot just a block away when a shooting broke out around 10:50 p.m. Friday near 72nd Place and Jeffery Boulevard. They said there was a confrontation in a building, where two people had just gotten home with a pizza.READ MORE: Northwestern University Bans All Social Activities At Campus Fraternities Until At Least Mid-October After Reports Of Drugging
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed. A 15-year-old boy was also shot, and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago’s’ Comer Children’s hospital.
Police said when an officer arrived on scene, she got out of her squad car, and felt pain in her leg. She realized she’d been shot, and drove herself to University of Chicago Medical Center.
“I’m taking myself to the hospital. I’m taking myself. U of C!” the officer told a dispatcher over her police radio.
Sources said she received staples and stitches, later expressing gratitude to her fellow officers.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody that responded, and I’ll be back soon,” she said over the police radio.
Police said one of the four people involved in the confrontation shot the officer, but they would not say who that was.
Police Supt. David Brown said the officer has been released from the hospital, and is recovering at home.
The wounded officer’s name hasn’t publicly been released, but police said she’s 30 years old, and has been on the job two years. She’s the 12th CPD officer shot this year, and the 46th shot at.
Six people were wounded early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in Lawndale.
The group was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. when an unidentified man in a black sport-utility vehicle opened fire on them.
All the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital — a woman, 27, wounded in her pelvis was listed in critical condition; a man, 28, wounded in the left and right thigh was stabilized; a woman, 30, with a graze wound to the arm listed in good condition; a man, 38, shot twice in the ankle stabilized and a man 37, wounded in his body, police said.
Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.
The man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jason Clark, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 10200 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Deering neighborhood, when someone in a vehicle pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and back.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At 8:29 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue in the West Elsdon neighborhood, when a gunman shot her in the torso. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She was identified as Melica de la Garza.
At 10:26 p.m. Saturday, two men – ages 28 and 31 – were outside in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard on the Near West Side when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot them both. The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest and arm, while the younger man was shot once in the right heel and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
A few minutes later, a Chicago Fire Department paramedic was treating someone inside the emergency room at Stroger, 1900 W. Ogden Ave., when bullets came flying through the windows of those entrance doors.READ MORE: First There Were Reports Of Thefts, Now Park Ridge Moves To Replace Rusty, Insecure Mail Box
The shooter was in an older green Buick that went by at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The bullet struck the bill of the paramedic’s baseball cap.
Following the shooting, the entire area was blocked off with Chicago Police cars. Police taped off the entrance, and a number of officers were seen patrolling inside and outside the emergency and trauma areas.
It was not clear whether the gunfire at the hospital was related to the Warren Boulevard shooting less than a mile away.
At 12:11 p.m. Sunday, a woman was shot and killed while traveling in a vehicle in the North Austin neighborhood.
The 52-year-old woman was headed north in the 1200 block of North Long Avenue when she was shot in the back, police said. She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead.
At 9:05 p.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of East 71st Street in Park Manor, when someone shot him in the back and body.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At 12:45 a.m. Monday, two men got into an argument during a card game inside a home in the 700 block of West 77th Place in the Gresham neighborhood, when a 38-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot a 35-year-old man several times.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter also suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm, and was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
At 1:40 a.m. Monday, one man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park.
Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when someone in a passing car started shooting.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Three other victims were in good condition at Stroger: a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg, a 24-year-old man who was shot in the right leg, and a 39-year-old man who was shot in the right leg.
Meantime, Friday night, a 37-year-old man was shot during an argument on a CTA bus in the Irving Park neighborhood.
Police said two men got into an argument on a CTA bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue around 7:50 p.m., when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the hip and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
At 3:44 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old woman was at home asleep in bed in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore when she was shot by a man who fled out of the back of her apartment. The woman was shot in the chest, abdomen, and right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
On Sunday morning, a shooting left a 17-year-old boy wounded in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway. At 9:20 a.m., shots were fired from one car toward another in the southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan near 43rd Street, state police said.
The car that was fired upon was damaged, but the driver and front-seat passenger – a 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Chicago, respectively – were not injured. However, a 17-year-old boy in the back seat was shot and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
It was not clear who the man was or how he got into the apartment.MORE NEWS: American Red Cross Seeking Blood Donations Amid Emergency Blood Shortage
In other shootings between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Monday, police said:
- At 9:13 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was outside in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore, when he heard shots, and realized he’d been shot behind the ear. A relative took him to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was in good condition.
- At 9:45 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of West 51st Place in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him in the wrist. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 10:43 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was riding an electric scooter in the 4000 block of West 25th Street in Little Village, when someone shot him in the knee. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 11:58 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was driving south in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him multiple times. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was in the 2800 block of West Polk Street in Lawndale, when several gunmen started shooting at him. He was struck in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was driving in the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the cusp of Englewood and Back of the Yards, when someone shot her in the ankle. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.
- At 1:16 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was riding in the back seat of a car in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him in the heel. The driver took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2:16 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone in another vehicle pulled up and fired four shots. The victim was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 8:50 a.m. Saturday, a male whose age is unknown was shot in the head in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 9:01 a.m. Saturday, two men were walking on opposite sides of the street in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in East Garfield Park, when two people began shooting from a passing vehicle. A 33-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left calf, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 1:57 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on the street in the 1400 block of West 105th Street in the East Beverly neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left leg. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:47 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was walking down the street in the 0-100 block of East 89th Street in the West Chesterfield neighborhood, when someone in a van pulled up and shot him in the chest. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were driving in the 100 block of East 59th Street, after exiting the Dan Ryan Expressway, when someone in an Audi pulled up alongside and started shooting. After they were shot, the victims crashed into a Pontiac sedan. The woman was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The boy was shot in the left forearm, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
- At 7:58 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was traveling in his car at an unspecified location on Roosevelt Road in Lawndale when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once each in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- At 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle in the 3200 block of West 31st Street in Little Village, when someone in a white sedan shot him in the torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 9:12 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was outside in the 0-99 block of South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park when someone shot him. He was grazed in the hand and was treated and released from Loretto Hospital.
- At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man was driving in the 3800 block of North Troy Street in Irving Park, when someone in a sedan pulled up and shot him. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a gunshot wound to the torso.
- At 9:36 p.m. Saturday, a 51-year-old man was outside in the 400 block of West 115th Street in West Pullman when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the leg and buttocks and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
- At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was outside in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot multiple times in the torso and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized. The victim believed the shots were fired from a gray sport-utility vehicle.
- At 1:17 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was standing outside in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw Street in Homan Square when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 1:39 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man were leaving a house in the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Little Village when someone went by in a gold Chevy Suburban and shot them both. The man was shot once in the upper leg, while the teen was shot once in the lower leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 2:54 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square when he was shot by someone who went by in a black sport-utility vehicle. The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- At 8:10 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot several times while sitting in a vehicle with an assailant he knew in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive downtown. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police were talking to a person of interest Sunday morning.
- At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was taking out the garbage in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Englewood while three men were shooting at each other in a gangway nearby. The boy was caught in the crossfire and suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 11:52 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was standing outside of a vehicle in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue in Humboldt Park another man got out of a vehicle and shot him in the chest and right leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 12:37 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm in the 9400 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Brainerd community. He was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.
- At 2:02 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of North Long Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood when someone shot him in the head. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition.
- At 3:19 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Spaulding Avenue in Homan Square when a man approached and demanded his property. The robber then took out a gun and shot the victim, who was wounded in the left buttocks. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road in Homan Square, when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in West Garfield Park, when he heard shots and felt pain. He took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in good condition with a graze wound to the neck.
- At 9:09 p.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Road in Park Manor, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the left foot. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 9:46 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 1100 block of North Austin Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 10:11 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park, when someone in a sedan started shooting. The victim was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, and was listed in good condition.
- At 10:49 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was sitting on a front porch in the 3700 block of South Princeton Avenue in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and started shooting. The victim was shot in the torso, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 10:52 p.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street in Little Village, when someone in a grey sedan started shooting. The victim took himself to St. Anthony Hospital, and was then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso. A 16-year-old boy also suffered a graze wound to the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
- At 11:44 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in a parked car in the 3100 block of West 38th Place in Brighton Park, when someone in a black sedan started shooting. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, with gunshot wounds to the groin and right leg.
- At 1:45 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was dropped off at Humboldt Park Health with a graze wound to the left leg, after he was shot on the sidewalk at an unknown location. He was treated and released, and would not give police any information on the shooting.
- At 2:30 a.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was dropped off at Advocate Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand, after he was shot at an unknown location. He was listed in good condition, and would not give police any further information on the shooting.