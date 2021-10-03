CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 31 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday night, and two of them had been killed.

At least five of the victims have been under 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside community.

Police were called to the 600 block of East 92nd Place at 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a ShotSpotter alert. They found a 44-year-old man lying outside with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, two people were traveling in a vehicle in the 13700 block of South Leyden Avenue in the Riverdale neighborhood. They made it to the 14200 block of South Kimbark Avenue in south suburban Dolton after being shot.

A 24-year-old man who had been driving was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. A 21-year-old woman who was his passenger was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

At 3:35 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street in the Gold Coast.

Some opened fire on the three people — two men ages 27 and 23 and a 29-year-old woman, according to police. The older man and woman were together in a parked car when they were shot.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the head and is in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The other man was shot in the foot and was taken to Northwestern in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with graze wounds to the leg, authorities said.

Early Sunday, a shootout along Irving Park Road in the North Center community led to a woman being killed in a hit-and-run. Initial reports say two people in a Toyota Camry and black sedan were traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen and Lincoln avenues shooting at each other at about 3:03 a.m. when the Camry ran a red traffic light and struck a Nissan Rogue, ejecting a 37-year-old woman from the Rogue in the 2400 block of West Irving Park Road.

The people inside the Camry got out of the car and ran from the scene and the black sedan sped off, according to police.

The woman ejected from the Rogue was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Illinois Masonic for observation but did not suffer any serious injuries.

It was not clear if anyone was shot in that incident.

In one incident early Saturday, two men were shot on Division Street, between Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village.

At 1:36 a.m. Saturday, the men – ages 25 and 34 – were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Division Street when they were each shot in the leg.

The younger victim self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, while the older victim self-transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was to be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Both were reported in good condition.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen right outside along Division Street between Leavitt Street and Hoyne Avenue, and specifically outside the Queen Mary Tavern at 2125 W. Division St.

At 10:39 a.m. Saturday, a 68-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the restroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham.

According to Chicago Police, at 10:39 a.m., the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings.

Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA Red Line train carrying a Nike bag.

On Saturday afternoon, a man was shot and wounded during a pursuit through the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and a woman who happened to be driving nearby was also shot.

Police said at 1:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan near Clybourn Avenue and Division Street with a 1-year-old boy in the car. A maroon sedan was following the Buick, police said.

Someone in the maroon sedan began firing at the Buick, striking the man multiple times with gunfire. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The 1-year-old boy suffered cuts to his feet from broken glass, and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman driving a Toyota nearby was also shot and wounded in the arm. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. She was not the intended target, police said.

In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday: