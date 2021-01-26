CHICAGO (CBS) — The most severe snowstorm of the season to date hit Chicago Monday night, with up to eight inches of snow set to fall on the Chicago area.

A Winter Storm Warning is effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

5:45 a.m.

CBS 2 photographer Lou Kleinberg is tracking the winter storm. He captured the heavy snowfall in Evanston.

CBS 2 Photographer Lou Kleinberg is in Evanston tracking the winter storm. Snow continues to accumulate. pic.twitter.com/E7lshgob5W — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 26, 2021

5:30 a.m.

Evanston residents are waking up to snow-covered streets and cars. Tuesday morning commuters should allow extra time.

The winter storm is impacting commuters in Evanston Tuesday morning. Photo by CBS 2 Photographer @loukleinberg #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/q6JV1VHMU7 — Elyssa Kaufman (@ElyssaKaufman) January 26, 2021

5 a.m.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab Tuesday morning. She reported on slick roads with snow decreasing tire traction. Odigwe saw snow plows deployed in the Mag Mile as well as crews working to clear snow from the sidewalks.

4:45 a.m.

As of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, O’Hare International Airport was reporting 26 flight cancellations, Midway International Airport 29.

4 a.m., Tuesday

A total of 2806 NIPSCO customers in Indiana have been affected by outages due to the winter storm.

10 p.m.: CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported snow came down hard and early in Downers Grove. Some people were pleased to walk outside in it, but one man also found himself with his car heater broken. Meanwhile downtown, CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported the snow was picking up at 10 p.m. a wind whipped the area.

9:30 p.m.: Snowfall remained modest in the city Monday night, but the immediate Chicago area still sat in the prime area to receive accumulating snow through the night.

Snow rates will increase hour by hour, through 3 a.m.

9:15 p.m.: Snow is falling modestly at Broadway and Roscoe Street in East Lakeview.

Snow remained modest at Broadway and Roscoe at 9:15 p.m., but @MaryKayKleist reports it will be intensifying. The latest RealTime Weather update in a few minutes on CBS 2 at 10. pic.twitter.com/SbwYWZW6PR — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 26, 2021

8:28 p.m.: Municipal offices in Gary, Indiana will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince ordered the closure of all municipal buildings and facilities on Tuesday. They will reopen Wednesday.

The closure is intended to “ensure the safety of municipal staff members and visitors to city facilities.”

8 p.m.: The ramp from the inbound Chicago Skyway to the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway was blocked because of the snowstorm, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Chicago: The ramp from the inbound Chicago Skyway (Interstate 90) to the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) is blocked because of the snowstorm. #ChicagoTraffic #ilwx pic.twitter.com/WmF4IpsTiw — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) January 26, 2021

8 p.m.: As of 8 p.m., O’Hare International Airport was reporting 120 flight cancellations, Midway International Airport 46.

6:55 p.m.: Plows and salt trucks have been dispatched around the city. You can follow their progress with the Department of Streets and Sanitation’s Plow Tracker.

5 p.m.: Residents and commuters in Morris are preparing for the storm, as it is expected to hit the southwest suburbs first. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported some drivers said they were considering heading home and bundling up there to avoid the incoming weather.

Law enforcement adds that drivers should give distance between their own car and the car in front of them if they happen to be driving Monday evening.

3:44 p.m.: The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation reports it has more than 280 spreaders waiting to respond to the winter storm. Crews will work through the night, first clearing arterial streets, then heading to residential blocks.

We have over 280 spreaders ready to respond to the winter weather system moving through Chicago this evening. Crews will work through the night clearing arterial streets & then head in to residential blocks. #DrivewithCaution 📷Patrick L. Pyszka

City of Chicago Photographer pic.twitter.com/cDf7Tkkcgl — StreetsandSan (@StreetsandSan) January 25, 2021

3:33 p.m.: A total of 43 flights have already been canceled at Midway International Airport, and a total of 111 have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport. No major flight delays were reported.

Also From CBS Chicago: