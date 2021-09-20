CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 56 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and nine of them had been killed.

At least two of the surviving victims were under 18, including a 3-year-old boy who was suffered a gunshot wound while inside his home in broad daylight.

The 3-year-old boy was in a home in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue in Calumet Heights at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, when he was shot once in the back.

He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, and later transferred to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Five people were injured early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in South Austin. At 3:04 a.m., the victims were sitting on a porch in the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a white sport-utility vehicle pulled up and two men got out and shot them all.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. A 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg, an 18-year-old man was shot in the back, a 47-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh, and a 42-year-old man was also shot in the left thigh – and all were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, The victims were all in serious condition.

The first homicide of the weekend was a double homicide in Lawndale. At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, the two men, ages 29 and 34, were both shot and killed by someone going by in a red vehicle in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the eye and arm and was pronounced at Mount Sinai Hospital. The 34-year-old man, identified as Charles Jackson Jr., was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive on the ground in the 200 block of East 121st Place in West Pullman with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and torso. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Marwin Sanders-Price.

At 2:39 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man got into a quarrel with a woman in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street in Homan Square when another man came up and shot the first man multiple times. The man was shot in the chest, arm, and hip, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot dead while standing next to his vehicle in the 800 block of North Orleans Street on the Near North Side, close to the old Cabrini-Green area. A blue sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside fired multiple shots at him and he died. He was identified as Royal Shorts.

At 3:51 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was working as a tow truck driver and trying to provide service in the 100 block of West 57th Street in Washington Park when someone came up and shot him multiple times.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In Englewood Sunday morning, police shot and killed a man they said was armed with a knife.

At 10:55 a.m., police were called for a domestic disturbance in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue and found the knife-wielding man there, according to a statement. An officer shot the 28-year-old man, and he was later pronounced dead.

The specifics of the incident remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.

At 1:25 p.m. Sunday, two men – ages 28 and 33 – were shot and killed in West Pullman. They were standing outside in the 11800 block of South Emerald Avenue when two assailants came up and shot them both, police said.

The younger man was shot in the head, the older man in the head, chest, and rear. Both were pronounced dead soon afterward.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Late Saturday, a person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Illinois State Police responded after the gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said the victim had serious injuries.

State troopers shut down northbound lanes and diverted traffic on the Dan Ryan near 71st Street to investigate. All lanes were reopened at about 4:08 a.m.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:

At 5:45 p.m. Friday, two men were shot in the 100 block of West 125th Street in West Pullman. The victims were sitting in a vehicle when a maroon Jeep went by and someone inside shot them both. One victim a 50-year-old man, was shot in the upper right leg, and the other, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the upper left leg. Both were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. At 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was sitting on the front steps of his home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue in West Garfield Park when a man came up and shot him. The victim was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. At 11:35 p.m. Friday, a gunman shot a man outside a bar in the 300 block of West Erie Street in River North because he was mad about not being allowed in. Shortly after being denied access, the man returned in a black sedan and shot at security staff by the front door, authorities said. A bullet grazed a 46-year-old man’s arm and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The offender tried to leave the scene but was taken into custody and his gun was recovered. At 11:40 p.m., a 36-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2400 block of West Lunt Avenue in West Rogers Park when a man came up and shot him. The victim self-transported to Swedish Hospital with a gunshot to the leg and was reported in fair condition. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was walking outside in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road in Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. At 12:34 a.m. Saturday, two 20-year-old men were outside on a back porch in the 2600 block of North Melvina Avenue in Belmont Central when they heard several shots and felt pain. One man was grazed in the buttocks, the other shot twice in the leg. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition. At 1:11 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 30s was shot once in the abdomen in an unknown location, and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He could not provide details of what happened due to the severity of his injuries. At 2:06 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old woman was outside in the 2500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village when someone fired several shots from a red Jeep. The victim was shot twice in the arm and once in the wrist and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. At 2:14 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was standing outside in the 2400 block of West 24th Place in Little Village when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was working window service at a restaurant in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in South Austin when a man came up and shot him. The victim tried to seek cover and did not see the direction in which the gunman fled. He refused to go to the hospital after being deemed in good condition with a graze wound to the torso. At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was in a home in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue in West Chatham when he heard shots coming from outside and felt pain. He was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. At 11:26 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 900 block of West Montrose Avenue in Uptown when a sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The man self-transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. At 12:52 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was shot once in the left side in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in South Austin. He was standing on the street when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. At 12:51 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was walking down the 3100 block of West Madison Street in East Garfield Park when she was shot in the side. She was taken to Rush University Medical Center and later transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. At 6:28 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was near the front of a home in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue in Altgeld Gardens when he took out a gun and fired shots. Someone then shot the man, and he was struck in the arm, calf, and abdomen. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South May Street in Englewood when someone shot him. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. At 9 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was standing outside in the 6100 block of South Sacramento Avenue in Chicago Lawn when he saw a green laser pointed his way. Several shots were then fired, and the man saw multiple people fleeing the scene. The man suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. At 10:40 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on a front porch in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue in South Chicago when a man took out a gun and shot him. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition with gunshots to the leg and arm. At 11:18 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were outside with a group of people in the 5900 block of South Paulina Street in West Englewood when a man shot at the group from a distance and ran off. The older victim was shot once in the thigh and was taken to the U of C Medical Center. The younger victim was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital. Both were in good condition. At 11:32 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was standing outside in the 1200 block of South California Avenue in Lawndale when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. At 2:10 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 28 and 33 – were traveling in a vehicle in the 5100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Washington Park when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them. The victims self-transported to Provident Hospital of Cook County, and both were in fair condition. The younger man was shot once in the right arm, the older man once in the torso. At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was standing outside in the 2000 block of South Leavitt Street in the Heart of Chicago community when someone went by in a silver sedan and shot him. The victim was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition. At 2:55 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 5600 block of West Wilson Avenue in Portage Park when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was shot once each in the neck and chest and self-transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 2300 block of East 93rd Street in Calumet Heights when someone fired shots nearby. The victim self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the right leg and four to the left leg. He was stabilized at the hospital. At 4:20 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body after exiting his vehicle in the 1300 block of North Sedgwick Street on the Near North Side. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. At 5:28 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was walking outside in the 4200 block of West 26th Street in Little Village when someone came up and shot him. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. At 6 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue in East Garfield Park when someone came up and shot him. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with two gunshot wounds to his left arm and one to his right lower leg, and he was stabilized. <liAt 11:35 a.m. Sunday, two men were shot and critically wounded in the 3900 block of West Madison Street in West Garfield Park. The men, ages 29 and 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 11:39 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was trying to break up a fight in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was grazed in the left foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized.

At 3:10 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was wounded in the left ankle when an assailant came up and shot him in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue in West Garfield Park. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was stabilized. A 37-year-old man was shot in the foot in the same incident and was stabilized at Rush University Medical Center.

At 3:20 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was driving in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street in North Austin when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot the man in the upper back. The victim self-transported to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was stabilized.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of West Washington Boulevard on the Near West Side when someone came up from behind and shot him in the back. The victim was stabilized at Stroger Hospital of Cook County,

Also this weekend, a man walked into the Town Hall (19th) District police station in Lakeview with a stab wound to the chest following a fight. At 3:03 a.m. Saturday, the man walked into the police station at 850 W. Addison St. with a deep laceration to his chest. He had been in a fight with another man, police said.

A description of a suspect was provided and a suspect was located soon afterward and taken into custody, police said. A knife was recovered. Meanwhile, the man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.