CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 43 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, six of them fatally, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head on the front porch of a home in Lawndale, and two double homicides.

Dajon Gater, 15, was on the front porch of a home in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday, when two people approached him, pulled out guns, and started shooting, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

He was rushed to the Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition but died a few hours later.

About 90 minutes earlier, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were fatally shot after a fight at a liquor store in Humboldt Park. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, they both got into an argument with two other men in the store.

Things turned physical, and one of the men reached for a gun and shot the woman in the torso. Workers at the store said the gunman also shot the 18-year-old as he stood in the doorway.

That’s when everything spilled into the parking lot, where the woman collapsed on the pavement and the teen ran off.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old who was with her was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical examiner’s office has identified the woman as 23-year-old Destiny Nunez, and the 18-year-old as Adrian Navarro.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing outside in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, when someone walked up and shot them both, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, neck, chest, and leg, and was pronounced dead at Loretto Hospital. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, torso, and arm, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, one man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk on the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue, when people in two passing vehicles — a gray Jeep and a blue Acura — started shooting.

All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 46-year-old man who was shot in the back was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 30-year-old man who was shot in the head was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old man who was shot in the arm was listed in good condition.

At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was standing outside in the 0-99 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, when a man got out of a silver sedan and fired shots – striking the victim multiple time in the face and body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday at 2:52 p.m., four people were shot and wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Two men and two women were in the street in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.

A woman of an unknown age was shot in an unknown part of the body and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health in an unknown condition. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was also stabilized. Another man of an unknown age was taken to Stroger in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The weekend’s gun violence also included two shootings on Chicago expressways on Saturday.

Illinois State Police said, shortly after midnight, a vehicle was headed west on the Eisenhower Expressway ramp to Austin Boulevard, when someone in another vehicle started shooting.

The 27-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A 29-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also hospitalized with minor injuries. A 19-year-old passenger was not hurt.

Saturday evening, around 5:15 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to reports of a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway at Kedzie Avenue.

One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: