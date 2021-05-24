CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 55 people were shot across Chicago over the weekend, 12 of them fatally, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head on the front porch of a home in Lawndale, and three double homicides.
Dajon Gater, 15, was on the front porch of a home in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday, when two people approached him, pulled out guns, and started shooting, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
He was rushed to the Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition but died a few hours later.
About 90 minutes earlier, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were fatally shot after a fight at a liquor store at 501 N. Kedzie Av. in Humboldt Park. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, they both got into an argument with two other men in the store.
Things turned physical, and one of the men reached for a gun and shot the woman in the torso. Workers at the store said the gunman also shot the 18-year-old as he stood in the doorway.
That’s when everything spilled into the parking lot, where the woman collapsed on the pavement and the teen ran off.
The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old who was with her was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical examiner’s office has identified the woman as 23-year-old Destiny Nunez, and the 18-year-old as Adrian Navarro.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing outside in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, when someone walked up and shot them both, police said.
A 24-year-old man identified as Haniff Collins was shot in the head, neck, chest, and leg, and was pronounced dead at Loretto Hospital. A 28-year-old man identified as Derrick McCampbell was shot in the chest, torso, and arm, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, one man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk on the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue, when people in two passing vehicles — a gray Jeep and a blue Acura — started shooting.
All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 46-year-old man who was shot in the back was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as Johnnie Williams.
A 30-year-old man who was shot in the head was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old man who was shot in the arm was listed in good condition.
At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was standing outside in the 0-99 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, when a man got out of a silver sedan and fired shots – striking the victim multiple times in the face and body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 7:11 p.m. Sunday, two men were traveling in a vehicle in the 3700 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood when a man shot them both from the street. One of the men, 25, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was pronounced dead there. The other, 31, was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a graze wound to the right shoulder.
At 8:42 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4600 block of South Federal Street in Bronzeville and found two men unresponsive in a car. Both of the men had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.
The men, 49 and 56, were later both pronounced dead.
Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 4500 block of West Maypole in West Garfield Park found a 56-year-old man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Sunday at 2:52 p.m., four men were shot and wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men were in the street in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.
A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health in good condition. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the right side and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, also in good condition.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and was also taken to Stroger, where he was reported in good condition. A 41-year-old man was taken to Stroger in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The weekend’s gun violence also included two shootings on Chicago expressways on Saturday.
Illinois State Police said shortly after midnight, a vehicle was headed west on the Eisenhower Expressway ramp to Austin Boulevard, when someone in another vehicle started shooting.
The 27-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A 29-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also hospitalized with minor injuries. A 19-year-old passenger was not hurt.
Saturday evening, around 5:15 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to reports of a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway at Kedzie Avenue.
One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- Around 5:25 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was standing in front of his home in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, when someone shot him multiple times. He suffered 11 gunshot wounds, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized, but unable to provide any further details on the shooting.
- At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were near a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Burley Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when they both heard gunshots and realized they’d been wounded. The man was shot multiple times in the body, and the woman was shot in the neck and back. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old woman was standing outside on the 7300 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood, when someone in a passing car shot her in the stomach. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, a 34-year-old man was riding his bicycle on the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue in West Pullman, when someone shot him in the shoulder. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
- Around 11 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was walking on the 1300 block of West Hastings Street in University Village, when someone shot him in the hand and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, and told police he did not see the shooter.
- Around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was driving on the 3400 block of West Harrison Street in Homan Square, when someone shot him twice in the leg. Police did not provide information on his condition.
- Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man was standing in the 1200 block of South Fairfield Avenue near Douglass Park, when someone in a passing SUV shot him in the arm. Friends took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Also shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was sitting in the rear seat of a rideshare vehicle headed west on 23rd Street near Sacramento Avenue in Little Village, when four men approached as the car was stopped at a detour, and one of them shot the man in the arm. The rideshare driver took the victim to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was found lying unresponsive on the 3400 block of West Monroe Street in Fifth City, with gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot on the first block of North Talman Avenue, and took himself to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Police said he was not cooperating with detectives.
- Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was inside a home on the 8900 block of South Union Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone climbed up onto a chair outside the home, and shot him through the window. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the leg.
- At about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was on the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, when someone in a black sedan shot him in the arm, leg, and back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- Around 4:35 p.m. Saturday, a 57-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle on the 5100 block of South Maplewood Avenue in Gage Park, when another vehicle drove by, and someone got out and started shooting. The woman suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 9:05 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of West Touhy Avenue around 9:05 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots at them. The 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, and the 12-year-old girl suffered a laceration to the left arm from broken glass. Both were taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
- At 10:35 p.m. Saturday, two men were standing outside in the 9100 block of South Wallace Street in the Brainerd neighborhood when they were each shot in the arm. An acquaintance drove the men, 22 and 23, to St. Bernard Hospital. Both were in fair condition, but the older man was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
- At 12:39 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was walking outside with a group of people in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue downtown, when another man walking by with another group fired shots and grazed his leg. The victim said he did not know anyone in the group that included the gunman, and he refused medical treatment at the scene. The gunman was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt and ski mask.
- At 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was walking in the 4100 block of West Arthington Street when someone in a passing black vehicle fired shots and struck him in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 1:26 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was standing in front of a restaurant in the 0-99 block of East Cermak Road when three occupants of a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle began shooting at him. He was shot five times throughout his body and his condition was stabilized as he was taken to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center. The victim said the SUV circled the block several times before the occupants started shooting.
- At 1:31 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old woman was among a group of people that got into a quarrel with another group in the 200 block of West Illinois Street in River North, when a man shot her in the lower back. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, while the suspected gunman was arrested minutes later a block away after witnesses saw him running from the scene. It is not known if the woman was the intended target.
- At 1:31 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street with a group of people when someone fired shots. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right calf.
- At 1:34 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was walking in the 7300 block of South Prairie Avenue when a man came up and tried to talk to her. The woman got into the front passenger side of her sister’s car, and as the car began to move, the man fired several shots and struck the woman. The woman was shot eight times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 2:23 a.m. Sunday, a 54-year-old woman was outside with a small group of people in the 2900 block of South State Street when she was shot in the foot and grazed in the ankle. The woman said she did not see the shooter or shooters and did not know where the shots came from. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was standing outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone got out of a white sport-utility vehicle and shot him twice in the hand. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. Police said the gunman was wearing all black.
- At 4:38 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the hand in the 5300 block of South Justine Street. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, and he was uncooperative about details with regard to a shooter.
- At 5:45 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was shot in the right hand and grazed in the right arm in the 4700 block of West Van Buren Street. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was reported in good condition.
- At 1:50 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was shot multiple times in the 2800 block of West Walton Street. He was taken to AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, a 48-year-old man was in a gangway on the 8900 block of South Harper Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, when someone shot him in the arm. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responding to a call of a shooting on the 300 block of North Loomis Street in West Town found a 22-year-old man in the stairwell of a building, with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly after midnight Monday, two people were sitting in a vehicle at a stop sign on the 2100 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Hanson Park neighborhood, when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the arm, leg, and backside, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. The passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was shot in the head, and was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.
- Also shortly after midnight Monday, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 9600 block of South Avenue M in the East Side neighborhood found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serous condition.
- At about 2 a.m. Monday, officers found a 25-year-old man lying on the street in the 2500 block of West LeMoyne Street in Humboldt Park, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.