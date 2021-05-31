CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 30 people had been shot in Chicago this Memorial Day weekend as of Monday afternoon.
The first fatal shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale.
Police said a man was in a vehicle headed northeast on Ogden Avenue when he was shot in the face and chest. The victim’s vehicle them hit a light pole and came to rest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Luis Poole.
At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue in Logan Square when a vehicle pulled up and the occupant got out and shot him. The victim was struck in the leg and armpit and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The man, still unidentified Sunday afternoon, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
In other incidents, the victims included a rideshare driver whose passenger tried to carjack him at gunpoint and a 12-year-old boy, each of whom suffered graze wounds in separate incidents.
At 6:55 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue in Bronzeville when a man he had as a passenger tried to rob him at gunpoint. Once the gunman got into the back seat of the car, he took out a handgun and ordered the driver out of the car, police said. The driver and the gunman began struggling over the gun and it discharged, leaving the gunman with a graze wound to the abdomen, police said.
The suspect fled the scene, while the driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was among a group of people outside in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots and grazed his leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’ Hospital in good condition, and police believe he might not have been the intended target.
At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and wounded while driving south on Lake Shore Drive> near the Shedd aquarium. He was shot once in the face and his condition was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
On Sunday evening, police initially reported a man shot and wounded in the South Loop by some assailants who broke into his car, and officers took him into custody after he chased the suspects and went on to bail from his own car. But police later said the man was actually shot in a different part of the city several days earlier.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Clouds Linger Monday Night, Warming Trend Continues
At 7:42 p.m., the 21-year-old man parked his car in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, near the Columbia College Chicago campus, and walked away, police said. Soon afterward, he noticed some people were breaking the windows of his car. Police initially reported one of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the buttocks, but later said this was not the case.
The suspects ran off, but the victim got back into his car and tried to follow them. He eventually drove to State Street and Roosevelt Road, despite police trying to stop him from doing so, police said. The victim then got out of his car and fled on foot, police said. He was taken into custody himself, and was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Police said the investigation into the shooting later revealed the man was actually shot on Saturday, May 22, in the area of Congress Parkway and Kildare Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
At 9:43 p.m. Sunday, four teens were shot in a restaurant parking lot in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue in South Shore. The young men were all in the parking lot when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them.
One victim, 19, was shot in the foot. Another, also 19, and a third, 18, were each shot in the legs. The fourth victim, 17, was shot multiple times in the legs. All were in good condition when they were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital.
At 3:45 a.m. Monday, two men were hospitalized after they were shot in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Police say a man came up to the two victims around 3:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue and asked if they were in a gang. When they said no, the man took out a gun, shot them and ran away.
One of the victims, 31, was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 33-year-old victim was shot in the arm and the torso and taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.
Gunfire also rang out multiple times this weekend on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
On Saturday afternoon, a driver was shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 75th Street. Illinois State Police were called to the scene at 2:03 p.m. The driver who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Earlier, a gunfire incident shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway just before midnight Friday night. A car riddled with bullets slammed into a barrier near the 47th Street exit, and Illinois State Police found a bullet casing at the scene. No one was hurt, but the driver who was being shot at was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and various traffic violations.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was standing outside in the 3300 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park when a man fired shots from a passing pickup truck and struck the victim twice in the back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The gunman is described as being between 27 and 29 years old with a heavier build.
- At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue in Lawndale when she was shot in the face by an unknown person. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 5:29 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was in his backyard in the 11800 block of South Prairie Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood when he was shot in the left calf. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
- At 6:52 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a red light in the 7100 block of South Francisco Avenue in Chicago Lawn when someone in a black Jeep shot her. She was driven to Holy Cross Hospital by the man driving the car she was in, and was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the knees.
- At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was riding a dirt bike in the 6700 block of South Aberdeen Street in Englewood when he was sideswiped by a black Dodge sedan. The man driving the Dodge then got out and shot the dirt biker – and fled the scene. The dirt biker was shot once in the ankle, and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 14th Street on the Near West Side when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of the body.
- At 11:13 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was in a residence with a small group of people in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street in South Austin when another man in the group robbed him of an unknown amount of cash and shot him in the arm. The victim self-transported to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and was in fair condition. The gunman was in his 20s and was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt.
- At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, a man and woman were shot in an apartment in the 2400 block of East 78th Street in South Shore. The woman, 20, and the man, 21, were each shot in the leg and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and South Shore Hospital, respectively. They were reported in fair condition.
- At 2:25 p.m., a 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue in Trumbull Park when a man came up and shot him. The victim was shot in the right leg and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.
- At 7:18 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue in Rogers Park when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
- At 7:51 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was standing on the street in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago Lawn when he suffered a graze wound to the head from an unknown person’s gunshot. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 9:01 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man got into a fight with a 30-year-old man outside in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the West Chatham neighborhood when the younger man took out a gun. They wrestled over the gun and it went off, striking the older man in the hand. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Community First Medical Center, 5645 W. Addison St., with gunshot wounds to the right leg by a male acquaintance. He was transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. The victim could not tell police the location where he was shot.
- At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was outside in the 2800 block of South Kedvale Avenue in Little Village when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the left forearm and was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition. He was uncooperative with further details.
- At 2:51 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man driving east in the 2400 block of West 53rd Street in Gage Park when he heard several shots fired. He suffered a graze wound to the back and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 10:48 a.m. Monday, a man was standing on the sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Houston Avenue in South Chicago when someone driving a light-colored sport-utility vehicle fired gunshots in his direction. He was shot in the left hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 1:58 p.m. Monday, a 44-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Hermitage Avenue in Auburn Gresham when he was shot in the right arm. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.