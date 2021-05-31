CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 30 people had been shot in Chicago this Memorial Day weekend as of Monday afternoon.

The first fatal shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale.

Police said a man was in a vehicle headed northeast on Ogden Avenue when he was shot in the face and chest. The victim’s vehicle them hit a light pole and came to rest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Luis Poole.

At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue in Logan Square when a vehicle pulled up and the occupant got out and shot him. The victim was struck in the leg and armpit and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The man, still unidentified Sunday afternoon, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In other incidents, the victims included a rideshare driver whose passenger tried to carjack him at gunpoint and a 12-year-old boy, each of whom suffered graze wounds in separate incidents.

At 6:55 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue in Bronzeville when a man he had as a passenger tried to rob him at gunpoint. Once the gunman got into the back seat of the car, he took out a handgun and ordered the driver out of the car, police said. The driver and the gunman began struggling over the gun and it discharged, leaving the gunman with a graze wound to the abdomen, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, while the driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was among a group of people outside in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots and grazed his leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’ Hospital in good condition, and police believe he might not have been the intended target.

At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and wounded while driving south on Lake Shore Drive> near the Shedd aquarium. He was shot once in the face and his condition was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

On Sunday evening, police initially reported a man shot and wounded in the South Loop by some assailants who broke into his car, and officers took him into custody after he chased the suspects and went on to bail from his own car. But police later said the man was actually shot in a different part of the city several days earlier.

At 7:42 p.m., the 21-year-old man parked his car in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, near the Columbia College Chicago campus, and walked away, police said. Soon afterward, he noticed some people were breaking the windows of his car. Police initially reported one of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the buttocks, but later said this was not the case.

The suspects ran off, but the victim got back into his car and tried to follow them. He eventually drove to State Street and Roosevelt Road, despite police trying to stop him from doing so, police said. The victim then got out of his car and fled on foot, police said. He was taken into custody himself, and was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Police said the investigation into the shooting later revealed the man was actually shot on Saturday, May 22, in the area of Congress Parkway and Kildare Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 9:43 p.m. Sunday, four teens were shot in a restaurant parking lot in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue in South Shore. The young men were all in the parking lot when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them.

One victim, 19, was shot in the foot. Another, also 19, and a third, 18, were each shot in the legs. The fourth victim, 17, was shot multiple times in the legs. All were in good condition when they were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

At 3:45 a.m. Monday, two men were hospitalized after they were shot in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Police say a man came up to the two victims around 3:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue and asked if they were in a gang. When they said no, the man took out a gun, shot them and ran away.

One of the victims, 31, was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 33-year-old victim was shot in the arm and the torso and taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

Gunfire also rang out multiple times this weekend on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

On Saturday afternoon, a driver was shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 75th Street. Illinois State Police were called to the scene at 2:03 p.m. The driver who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier, a gunfire incident shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway just before midnight Friday night. A car riddled with bullets slammed into a barrier near the 47th Street exit, and Illinois State Police found a bullet casing at the scene. No one was hurt, but the driver who was being shot at was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and various traffic violations.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: