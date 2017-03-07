Bears 2017 Free Agency Tracker: Latest News & Updates

(CBS) The Bears have their sights set on a turnaround following a 3-13 season, and a great deal of that work begins Tuesday.
The legal tampering period of NFL free agency begins Tuesday at 11 a.m.. which means teams can negotiate with free agents. Thursday at 3 p.m. CT brings the start of the league new year, when players can officially sign.
The Bears have around $60 million in salary cap space, and general manager Ryan Pace knows big decisions await.
“There is a delicate balance between being aggressive and being decisive, but being responsible,” Pace said. “I think you can always recover from the player you didn’t sign. You can’t recover from the player that you signed at the wrong price. I think we’ve got to be conscious of that.
“Free agency is dangerous,” Pace said. “You’re stepping through land mines, and you’ve got to be careful you don’t step on the wrong one.”
Tuesday
10:05 a.m. — Free-agent receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to receiver interest from the Bears, according to Alex Marvez of Sporting News.
10:02 a.m. — The Bears have been deemed the frontrunner for quarterback Mike Glennon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. They’re expected to make a major push for him.
Bears’ unrestricted free agents
Alshon Jeffery, receiver
Brian Hoyer, quarterback
Matt McCants, tackle
Ted Larsen, guard
Johnthan Banks, cornerback
Connor Barth, kicker
Sam Acho, linebacker
Chris Prosinski, safety
Deonte Thompson, receiver
Logan Paulsen, tight end
Mike Adams, tackle
C.J. Wilson, defensive end
Nick Becton, tackle
Matt Barkley, quarterback
Cornelius Washington, defensive end
Marquess Wilson, receiver
Josh Shirley, linebacker
Bears’ restricted free agent list
Demontre Hurst, cornerback
Christian Jones, linebacker