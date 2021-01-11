CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 33 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, and five of them were killed.

Police said one man, Jason Nightengale, was behind three of the homicides and three non-fatal shootings in Chicago, as well as a fourth non-fatal shooting just outside the city limits in Evanston – as he went on an hours-long shooting spree that spanned the city on Saturday.

Nightengale shot and killed his first victim in the garage at the Regents Park building, at 5035 S. East End Ave. in the East Hyde Park-Kenwood neighborhood, around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, police Supt. David Brown said. He said Nightengale entered a garage and shot a 30-year-old man dead in his car, and the University of Chicago confirmed that the victim was a student there.

The university Sunday identified the man as Yiran Fan, a Ph.D. student in a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics. Fan came from China to study in the United States. Fan was in the fourth year of his program and hoped to propose his dissertation later this year.

Afterward, Brown said, Nightengale went to another building on the next block north – The Barclay condominium complex at 4940 S. East End Ave. Nightengale entered the vestibule of the building, took out a gun, and began firing shots – striking two women.

One of the women, who was working as a security guard at the desk for the building, was killed in the shooting, Brown said. The other, a 77-year-old woman who was retrieving her mail, was shot in the head and was left in critical condition, Brown said.

At 2:45 p.m., Nightingale went into a building also in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue and took the elevator to the 19th floor, Brown said. A relative of Nightengale’s had apparently once lived in the building.

Nightengale found a man he knew on the 19th floor and pulled a gun on him, and pushed the man into his own apartment, Brown said. He made the man give up the keys to his vehicle and then returned downstairs took off in the vehicle – a red Toyota, Brown said. That man was not shot or injured.

At 3 p.m., Nightengale made his way several miles to the south and west to the 9300 block of South Halsted Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, Brown said. He announced a robbery in a store on the block and fired shots, striking a 20-year-old man in the head, Brown said. That man was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Nightengale also shot an 81-year-old woman in the back and neck in the same store, Brown said. She was left in critical condition, Brown said.

At 4 p.m., Nightengale found his way 1.25 miles south to the 10300 block of South Halsted Street in the Fernwood neighborhood, where a 15-year-old girl was in the back seat of a car being driven by her mother, Brown said.

The window shattered and the girl realized she had been shot, Brown said. She was left in critical condition.

Nightengale then returned to the store where he had shot and killed the man and wounded the 81-year-old woman in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street, where police had set up a crime scene and were investigating, Brown said. He fired at the officers, but none were struck.

By 4:45 p.m., Nightengale had made his way some 25 miles north to Howard Street and Western Avenue on the cusp of the West Rogers Park neighborhood and north suburban Evanston.

He walked into a CVS store at 101 Asbury Ave. – the Evanston extension of Western Avenue – and announced a robbery, Brown said. Evanston police Chief Demitrous Cook said Nightengale also “accosted” a woman in the store. Evanston police said while inside the store Nightengale fired one shot from his gun, but did not strike anyone and did not take anything.

Afterward, Nightengale ran across the street to the IHOP at 100 Asbury Ave. and took a different woman hostage, Cook said. He then shot that woman, who police believe was a customer, in the neck and left her in critical condition, Cook said.

Nightengale then ran off east on Howard Street, where he took another hostage, who does not appear to have been injured.

Officers caught up to him and tried to apprehend him, but he took off on foot fleeing south on Howard to the parking lot of a Dollar General at 2341 W. Howard St. on the Chicago side of the street, where there was an exchange of gunfire. It is unclear who fired first, Evanston police said.

Evanston police officers shot and killed Nightengale, Brown and Cook said.

In other incidents this weekend, a man and woman were shot and killed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. At 8:33 p.m. Saturday, the 21-year-old man and the woman of an unknown age were in a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a dark blue BMW went by and someone inside shot them both, police said.

The man, who was driving, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, while the woman was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the head.

After the shooting, the suspects crashed into an unoccupied parked car and ran off, police said. They had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.

At 12:13 a.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery in an apartment complex in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Bronzeville. The man was in a hallway when someone came up, took out a gun, and demanded his property, police said.

The robber then shot the man in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

One of the men was shot in the arm and the other in the back and leg, police said. They were each taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair and serious condition, respectively. The woman was shot in the head and back and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

Also in East Garfield Park, a man was shot at a gathering on a party bus early Sunday morning. The 25-year-old man was shot in the hip while riding in the bus around 1 a.m. near Van Buren Street and Washtenaw Avenue.

A gun was found at the scene. The man was stable at Mount Sinai Hospital Sunday morning.

Chicago Police had two suspects in custody early Sunday in that shooting.

At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood. The victims – two men and a woman all 32 years old – were sitting in the parked vehicle when someone came out of an alley and shot them all, police said.

At 2:43 a.m. Sunday, two men were shot and wounded in the 2700 block of West Polk Street, again in East Garfield Park. The men were sitting in a parked vehicle when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

One of the men, 27, was shot in the lower back and left elbow, and the other, 22, was shot in the left and right forearms, police said. Both found their way to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where their conditions were stabilized.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man walked into Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after he was shot and wounded in the buttocks in a short-term rental unit in the 900 block of West Wrightwood Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. He was in good condition, police said.

Police detained the people inside the short-term rental unit, but witnesses were uncooperative.

At 3:11 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and wounded while traveling in a vehicle near the 95th Street Red Line terminal. The 26-year-old man was headed east on 95th Street at State Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Police also shot and wounded a woman who is accused of firing shots at officers in Lawndale on Saturday. At 3:30 p.m., Community Safety Team officers found a car illegally parked in a tow zone in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue. There were three people inside, police said.

A woman in the car began “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person,” and then police saw she had a handgun, police said. Police Supt. David Brown later said she fired at officers and they returned fire.

The woman was shot multiple times, police said. The 20-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and two others in the car were taken into custody.

Violent incidents this weekend also included a stabbing that left a man critically wounded Uptown. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Argyle Street.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Charges were pending in the case on Sunday.

